Armie Hammer to star in Uwe Boll's new action thriller

Armie Hammer, whose career was derailed by allegations of cannibalism and rape, is set to star in Uwe Boll's upcoming action thriller The Dark Knight. The actor has largely been absent from Hollywood following these accusations, which led to him being blacklisted by major studios.

According to Variety, Hammer is set to join forces with director Uwe Boll in the action-packed thriller The Dark Knight. In this new film, Hammer will portray a crime fighter whose rise to fame on social media creates tensions with local law enforcement.

The film's title, which echoes Christopher Nolan's iconic superhero movie, has raised concerns over potential confusion. However, Boll's team, including producer Michael Roesch, has assured there's no risk of overlap, emphasizing that their project will be very different. Production is set to begin in early 2025.

Could this project be the stepping stone for Hammer's career comeback?