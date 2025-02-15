Armie Hammer speaks up and rejects cannibal allegations

HQ

A few years ago, Armie Hammer found himself facing a whole slate of wild allegations that came about following various accusers stepping forward and sharing information with the wider public. This included sexual abuse allegations but also the shocking claim that the actor engaged in cannibalism, the act of consuming another human's flesh. While authorities on the Hammer case ultimately decided to stop pursuing and investigating the claims levied against the actor, years down the line, Hammer still hasn't really shaken the cannibal allegations.

However, he has now appeared on Louis Theroux's podcast (as noticed by The Guardian), wherein he actively discussed the cannibalism allegations and rejected them. Hammer stated:

"You know what you have to do to actually be a cannibal? You have to actually eat human flesh. So no."

He went on to explain that the cannibal messages were taken out of context and that "it [was] fun to joke about if I was stoned or drunk or like laughing as I was typing these messages."

Hammer also noted that while he has eaten an animal heart, it was only a minor element of the organ that he consumed and that it was actually part of a hunting ritual. He explains:

"You take a bite out of the heart, and you've got all your buddies around you, they're goading you on ... it's sort of like an almost overly charged male rite of passage when you go hunting for your first time. Everyone that I know who went hunting for their first time had to do something similar."

Hammer signed off by noting that while his actions weren't exactly good, he says that he is not a criminal and that it was simply "asshole behaviour." He states: "Does it make me a dick? Absolutely. Like, I... I have no problem admitting that. I was a dick. That's not illegal."