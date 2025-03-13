English
Follow us
Gamereactor
World news

Armenia and Azerbaijan seal draft peace deal to end decades of conflict

After 40 years of conflict, breakthrough emerges—yet constitutional hurdles linger.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

As dusk settles over the South Caucasus, under the shadow of a 40-year struggle, Armenia and Azerbaijan unveiled a finalized peace treaty on Thursday, raising cautious hope for stability in the fractious South Caucasus (via Reuters).

The deal, born from sporadic talks since Azerbaijan reclaimed Nagorno-Karabakh last year, faces delays as Baku demands Yerevan amend its constitution—a step Armenia's leader has acknowledged but not yet acted upon.

Notably, the deal reportedly bars third-country forces—including Russian and European Union—from operating along the militarized 1,000-km frontier. Diplomatic wrangling continues, however, as mutual distrust simmers.

Armenia and Azerbaijan seal draft peace deal to end decades of conflict
Nagorno-Karabakh, Armenia/Azerbaijan - October 21, 2017: T-72 tank memorial of Karabakh War outside the Shusha // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsArmeniaAzerbaijan


Loading next content