Armed robberies, illegal substances, and strange statues are rife in The White Lotus Season 3 trailer

After a short time away, we'll soon be packing our bags and jetting off to another luxurious resort in The White Lotus Season 3. Picking up our story with a new gaggle of super rich folks all on the verge of some kind of breakdown, The White Lotus Season 3 offers a bit more direct action than previous series.

There's an armed robbery, and a focus on a guard character who will have to access his meaner side in order to protect the people of the resort. Also, things get desperate with one rich family as Jason Isaac's character reveals he could lose all of their wealth.

As well as violence, you can expect the usual sex and drugs to round out the holiday experience at The White Lotus. The series premieres on the 16th of February, and you can check out the trailer below: