Armatus to bring Returnal-like action to a demonic version of Paris

Have you been traipsing through the painted world of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 recently and thought "what if this played more like Returnal?" If so, we have some good news to share as to kick off the Xbox Partner Preview, developer Counterplay Games made an appearance to present Armatus to the world.

This is an action game that features fluid and sleek gameplay somewhat similar to Housemarque's acclaimed game but all set in a version of Paris that is far from the romantic City of Lights we all know. Rather, this variant of the French capital has been overrun by hordes of demons and monsters, and as a nameless warrior summoned by the few remainders of humanity, it's your duty to strike back against the forces of Hell and to traverse the Scoured Path and ultimately find The Sunless Gate in an attempt to save humanity from complete annihilation.

Set to be a tough and challenging game that "will test you" and require "preparation, practice, and skill", Armatus will be coming to most platforms when it launches in 2026. Specifically, expect the game to arrive on PC, Xbox, PS5, and Switch 2, with it promised for Game Pass and Xbox Play Anywhere too. Check out the reveal trailer below.