Armand Duplantis breaks World Record in pole vault for the 14th time in his career

HQ

Armand Duplantis has not disappointed his millions of fans and has claimed another 14 World Record in Pole Vault, also taking gold for Sweden at the 2025 World Athletics Championships. On Sunday night in Tokyo, he jumped 6.30 meters and claimed the world title.

"It's better than I could have imagined. To give you guys this world record is amazing. I'm just so happy", he said. In Olympic Games of 2021, Duplantis won one of his first major titles at the same grounds, but the stands were empty due to the pandemi. Now, thousands of fans cheered for him.

Well behind were his rivals, the Greek Emmanouil Karalis, who jumped 6 meters and the Australian Kurtis Marschall, who jumped 5.95.

This is the fourth time he's broken his own record this year, from 6.27 to 6.30. At 25 years old, is there a limit for Duplantis?

The incredible stats of Mondo Duplantis

No other man in history has broken more world records than Duplantis in pole vault. Only two other men in history have jumped 6.10m or above, Renaud Lavillenie (who had the previous record at 6.16m in 2014) and Sergey Bubka. He has done 33 times, while the other two did it 12 times combined.

Duplantis has now won three golds for pole vault at World Championships (Eugene 2022, Budapest 2023, Tokyo 2025), three World Indoor Championsips (Belgrade 2022, Glasgow 2024, Nanjing 2025), three on European Championships (Berlin 2018, Munich 2022, Rome 2024), another from European indoor (Torun 2021) and gold in two Olympic Games, Tokyo 2021 and Paris 2024.