Arman Tsarukyan responds to cocky Ilia Topuria comments: "You better pray nothing happens to Charles..."

This weekend, one of the most awaited fights of the year takes place in Las Vegas: Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira, fighting for the lightweight belt. The Georgian and Spanish fighter, one of the most popular figures in MMA, spoke in an interview with New York Post Sports about Arman Tsarukyan, the back-up fighter in case Topuria or Oliveira were to cancel at the last minute. And he doesn't think the Armenian is good enough to fight any of them.

"That's a bad decision for him. I don't know why he accepted. Even with Charles he would struggle a lot. And with me? He has no chances. No chances. First round. First minutes of the fight. What's he going to do? Go for the takedowns. Bro, come on", Topuria said, downplaying Tsarukyan.

Naturally, the Armenian did not agree with his words, and responded bluntly on X. "You better pray nothing happens to Charles, because I'm the worst possible matchup for you in this division. There's a reason you're fighting the guy I already beat, and not me, for that belt".

The truth is that Tsaruykan comes fresh of a four-winning streak at lightweight, including beating Oliveira on split decision at UFC 300 on April 2024, and has been twice lightweight contender to Islam Makhachev, the former lightweight champion who left the belt vacant when he moved to welterweight division, although they didn't end up fighting due to both of them withdrawing before the fight due to injuries.

If you're interested in Topuria vs. Oliveira, here's how you can watch the fight live. Sadly, it's at a very unconvenient time for European fans...