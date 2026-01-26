Arman Tsarukyan describes Paddy Pimblett as a "trash can" after his defeat against Gaethje in UFC

HQ

Paddy Pimblett was defeated by Justin Gaethje by unanimous decision in Las Vegas. Gaethje became the interim UFC Lightweight Champion and will therefore dispute the true Lightweight title with Ilia Topuria some time this year, although the victory was tight (48-47, 49-46, 49-46). Pimblett suffered his first ever UFC defeat (fourth defeat overall of his 27 fights in MMA), but UFC boss Dana White says that the 31-year-old Engligh fighter is still one of the greatest fighters of the division, and showed that he " is tough, he is durable, especially against Gaethje and you're eating those punches from him" (via SkySports).

Not everyone was so kind. Arman Tsarukyan has complained many times that Pimblett got the chance fo fight Gaethje for the interim title instead of him, and after the fight he wrote "That's what happens when you're gifted opportunities and pushed up the rankings artificially, a completely undeserved title shot for Paddy. Congratulations to Justin. He showed real heart, and unlike others he'll step up and take the fight with me. Respect", he wrote on social media.

The Armenian continued to criticise Pimblett in an interview with Paramount UFC (via MMA Weekly), calling him a "trash can". "I told everybody that Justin was going to win by decision. I didn't understand his game plan even. He wanted to box with Gaethje but he couldn't wrestle him. He couldn't box him. He's just a little bit young and he has a better chin. But he's a trash can."