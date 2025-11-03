Armageddon will look to redefine the Marvel Universe in June 2026

HQ

It looks like we can expect the Marvel Universe to go through a significant change in the coming summer, as now Marvel Comics has revealed a new major event known as Armageddon.

It's regarded as a massive defining instance that will change "the face of Earth's Mightiest Heroes in a way not seen since Avengers: Disassembled, the event that redefined the team for the 21st century."

In the announcement for this event, it's mentioned that the groundwork for Armageddon has already been set through comics like Captain America (2025) and the Ultimate Universe. As for who is helming Armageddon, it will be written by Chip Zdarsky, and this is actually all that we know about this comic at the moment. Marvel only explains that it will launch in June 2026 and that a promotional image for the event is now available too.

