Arma Reforger released into Early Access

A few days ago, Arma Reforger was leaked via an ad. It turned out to be true. The game was unveiled and released today the 17th on PC and Xbox in Early Access. During the announcement itself, the developers also talked about Arma 4. Arma Reforger is meant to be a bridge between the third and the fourth. Bohemia Interactive is using this as a platform to build an experience alongside the "community". Modding is an important component right from the start. They describe the game in its current state like this:

The game currently includes most of the core features and supporting systems. However, throughout Early Access, we plan to have 3 major updates, adding more content, such as: new weapons, artillery, new gadgets. We will also keep improving features such as health, artificial intelligence, and destruction of the environment. We expect the game to mature during the Early Access and shape the future of the Arma series.

Arma Reforger is the developer's first game to use the new Enfusion Engine. The map, which is 51 square miles, is a remake of Operation Flashpoint. Even the Cold War theme is identical to their first game in the series. It's a bit unclear yet if this is supposed to be Arma 4 after Early Access. However, Bohemia Interactive has admitted that they are building this as a platform, which will be updated for several years to come.