Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
Arma III

Arma 3 is running a free week right now

There are also discounts for the base game and its expansions too, including Contact and Apex.

Bohemia Interactive has revealed that, as of right now, Arma 3 is running a free week on Steam, ending on January 19 at 10:00 PST (18:00 GMT, 19:00 CET), meaning players can enjoy Arma 3 for no charge via Steam.

There's a 70% discount on the base game if you wish to continue playing Arma 3, with a 66% discount on DLC packs and expansions until January 20 too. The complete Arma 3 Ultimate Edition, including Apex and Contact, has an extra 15% bundle discount alongside other price cuts as well.

Apex adds new weapons, vehicles, operations, and gear, while Contact adds a sci-fi campaign with aliens, so these are worth checking out if you enjoyed your time in Arma 3.

Apex content can be accessed during the free week, as well as The East Wind campaign and Apex Protocol co-op campaign. There's even a Prologue tutorial to learn the basics, if you're a newbie.

Will you try it out this week?

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements
Arma III

Related texts

Arma IIIScore

Arma III
REVIEW. Written by Simon Eriksson

"Arma III isn't a flawless game, but instead a game with plenty of flaws, but these are routinely overshadowed by the insane ambition of the developers."



Loading next content