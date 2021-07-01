ARK's Summer Bash event is now in full swing

With us now being in the thick of the year's best season, summer events within games are starting to kick off left, right, and centre. Knockout City, for example, recently held its own Heatwave event and Fortnite also celebrated the season with new cosmetics and an invading alien race. ARK: Survival Evolved is also holding its own summer event which is called Summer Bash and it's set to run from June 30 to July 14.

During this event, players will be able to get their hands on 35 exclusive cosmetics and there are increased rates (up to 5x normal rates) for harvesting, taming, and breeding on Official, Small Tribe, ARKPocalypse, and Conquest servers. The clear standout from these cosmetics has to be the hilarious inflatable t-rex costume, which can be seen in the image below. The Hulu Dance Emote also sounds like it'll be pretty entertaining too.

Below are just some of the items available during the Summer Bash event: