Ark's fifth annual Fear Evolved event is now live

ARK: Survival Evolved's fifth annual Fear Evolved is now live just ahead of Halloween, and it's planned to run until November 9. This year players will be able to kit themselves out in some seriously spooky costumes and five new Event Chibis (Witching Owl, Ghost Direwolf, Ghost Basilisk, Ghost Rex, and Ghost Mantis) can be collected.

Additionally, rates for harvesting, taming, and breeding will be increasing by 3x on official servers and there will be accelerated rates on Small Tribe Servers, ARKPocalypse, and Conquest. The cosmetics, which we touched upon earlier include two new full-body costumes (Strawman and Skeleton), and four new shirt prints (Skelly, Tentacle, ZombDodo, and Zombie).

You can take a look at a hilarious new cinematic trailer for the event in the video above.