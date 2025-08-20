Arknights: Endfield spin-off announced

Arknights: Endfield is the next step for Hypergryph's popular franchise, offering players a different kind of experience than the original tower defense game. This free-to-play spin-off combines fast-paced action RPG combat with strategic elements of factory simulation, allowing players not only to battle enemies but also to build and manage facilities.

Players will once again take control of distinctive operators, each with their own abilities and playstyles, while exploring new environments and facing a variety of challenges. According to Hypergryph, the game is planned for release on PlayStation 5, PC, iOS, and Android, making it widely accessible across platforms. A newly released trailer provides a first look at the gameplay and atmosphere of this ambitious project, have a look bellow.