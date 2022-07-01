Arkane wishes us welcome to Redfall in new video

HQ

The original plan was that we would have been able to play Redfall right about now, as it was announced during Microsoft's E3 press conference last summer with a planned release summer 2022. But this didn't happen, as Arkane Austin needs more time to polish their game, and it was recently delayed to the first half of 2023.

So what is Redfall? We know it's a co-op adventure about vampires accidentally created after a failed scientific experiment on a remote island in Massachusetts. A group of up to four players get to explore the isolated island (which is an open world), discover loot, uncover a main story, do side quests and of course kill a whole lot of vampires.

In a brand new video, we get to take a closer look at all of this to get a better understanding of what horrors that awaits us from the same team that previously developed Dishonored 2 and Prey. Check it all out below.