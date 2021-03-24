Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Deathloop

Arkane surprised by Xbox buying Bethesda, but says it helps them stay creative

Deathloop game director: "It's a service that will allow us to remain creative and have the audience and build that relationship over time and that's really exciting."

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Two weeks has passed since Bethesda officially became a part of Microsoft, and in an interview over at Press-Start, members of the French studio Arkane (which was a part of the deal) explains what they thought about being acquired. The Deathloop Game Director Dinga Bakaba says:

"It was pretty surprising, I would say. It was unexpected, to an extent... [but] after the surprise, it made a lot of sense."

Bakaba seems to be especially happy about Xbox Game Pass, which he claims will help them to remain a creative force:

"Being able to be apart of the Xbox Gamepass ecosystem makes things a bit different for us, because we can occupy a space in that service, and we will continue to make the kind of games that we make and make them well. If you've looked on social media, you'll see that games like Prey and Dishonored 1 and 2 coming to Xbox Game Pass, a lot of people are saying that you need to play these games and have no excuse not to, so it's been very encouraging."

It's a service that will allow us to remain creative and have the audience and build that relationship over time and that's really exciting."

Arkane's next title is Deathloop, which launches for PC and PlayStation 5 on May 21. Microsoft has clearly specified they will respect this deal, so an Xbox Series S/X version of the game is likely one year away.

Deathloop

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy