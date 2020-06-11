Arkane Studios shows Deathloop in action

You're watching Advertisements

The island of Blackreef is a paradise for many but a nightmare for Deathloop's protagonist Colt who is bound to live, die and live again in a seemingly endless time-loop of pain. Seemingly is the keyword, because Colt can use this to his advantage and he gets closer to his goal with each new try. Arch-nemesis Julianna Blake and the rest of the seven targets need to die for Colt to escape.

The upcoming innovative action title by Arkane Lyon has you put the concept of trial and error into full gear and it'll release for PC and PlayStation 5 this holiday season. Take a look at the new gameplay trailer below.