You're watching Advertisements

Arkane Studios is a developer known for its remarkable level- and environmental design which give the player a massive number of paths to their in-game goals and we'd assume its future project Deathloop to utilise that very strength.

When looking at a recent concept art drop by the developer on social media, the environmental feel seems pretty nailed down in a stunning and rich 60s design and you can take a look at the art for yourself below.