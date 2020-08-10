Arkane shares dev update about Deathloop

You're watching Advertisements

Deathloop is heading to PC and PS5 at some point, and up until recently, we've not seen too much of the game. That changed during a recent State of Play, where the gameplay trailer above was shared, giving players their first proper look at what's in store next from the studio that gave us Dishonored and Prey.

Now key developers Dinga Bakaba (the game's director) and Sebastien Mitton (the art director) have more to share about a game that they describe as a reverse murder puzzle.

We were also told just a little bit about the PS5 version of the game, with Bakaba promising "a feast for the senses" with smooth frame-rates, 4K and HDR support, and the studio is taking advantage of the features packed into the DualSense controller, such as haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.

You can watch the new update trailer below, which was shared over the weekend as part of Bethesda's digital Quakecon event. Check it out, and stay tuned because more details are promised soon.