      Redfall

      Arkane Sees Launching Redfall on Xbox as 'Scary'

      The studio seems both anxious and excited for its first Game Pass launch.

      HQ

      Redfall developer Arkane Austin has recently spoken about the game in-depth in a new interview, with one of the main topics of discussion being the game's launch on Xbox Game Pass. Like Bethesda's other 2023 title Starfield, Redfall will playable day one via a Game Pass subscription.

      While a lot of gamers might be excited to test out the vampire co-op shooter through paying their monthly Game Pass fee, according to Arkane, the launch is quite a daunting thing. Speaking with GamesRadar, Studio Director Harvey Smith acknowledged that "the pool that Game Pass offers is huge."

      "

      It's kind of shocking, and scary in a way. Like, how many people are going to play Redfall in the first week? What if it's a lot more than we anticipated... we're going to get a lot of feedback very quickly, and a lot of people will see what we've spent the last few years on.
      "

      In the same interview, Smith also discussed Redfall's co-op inspirations, and that it will have immersive dialogue between the four playable characters. Hopefully, all this blends into one great game when Redfall eventually launches.

      Redfall

