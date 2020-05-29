Arkane on Dishonored: the series is not on hold

You're watching Advertisements

It looks like Arkane has just given us a sign of life for Dishonored, confirming that the series has not been put on ice forever.

The comments from Arkane's Dinga Bakaba come in response to a story from back in 2018 where Ricardo Bare stated that the series was "resting for now". While at the time the series wasn't at the forefront of the studio's thinking (this was at Quakecon 2018, so the developer had just released an expansion for Prey and was already working on Deathloop), it's clear now that the door hasn't been closed on the franchise.

"Well, first of all, it's weird because for us as a studio, we never did a sequel to a game we made before," Bakaba told IGN. "It was interesting to make and everything. But the rumours of putting the IP on hold was highly exaggerated and was misquoted."

"You know, it's not necessarily the same thing when you are talking about what could be done, and you are telling a journalist it's not what we are doing right now. It's really not the same thing. So, I don't think there was a decision to put Dishonored series on hold. I think the initial quote was over-interpreted."

If the series does return, it doesn't sound like we'll be returning to the story of the Kaldwins, rather the studio will look to tell new stories in the Dishonored universe.

"It's something where we had a story to tell about the Kaldwins and the Outsider, and that story is over," Bakaba said. "So, whatever happens, that Dishonored is complete. This is the best, and most honest answer we can give but, in any case, I don't think we will be revisiting that. That's clearly a creative choice. Some other people might have thought differently, you know, but that was a creative choice to not revisit that part of the Dishonored world."