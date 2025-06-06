English
Deathloop

Arkane Lyon's time-bending roguelike Deathloop is free on the Epic Games Store

So is Ogu and the Secret Forest, but unfortunately Deathloop takes the headlines.

Deathloop, the 2021 roguelike from Arkane Lyon, has been made free on the Epic Games Store in this week's surprise drop of free games, alongside Sinkhole Studio's 2D adventure Ogu and the Secret Forest.

Following two assassins stuck on a strange island where everyone lives in the same day over and over, Deathloop sees you try and break yourself out of the loop by killing eight individuals within a single day in order to escape.

How you do that is pretty much up to you, with stealthier and more abrupt options making themselves clear as you play more of the game. If it sounds like a good time for you, it is available for the great price of free on the Epic Games Store until the 12th of June, at which point Two Point Hospital will be available to grab.

Deathloop

