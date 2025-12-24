Arkane Lyon provides an update on Marvel's Blade

HQ

Let them cook, guys. While today's gaming world is often full of titles building years of hype before their eventual release, we often get games that appear in a cinematic trailer then drop off the face of the Earth for a while. Marvel's Blade appeared to be no different, but Arkane Lyon's Dinga Bakaba has given fans an update on the superhero game.

"The team is hard at work, everyone is super proud and out doing themselves," Arkane Lyon's co-creative director wrote on social media. "Please be patient, it will be a special game and we all hope it will be meeting the high standards that we set for ourselves and for you all."

So, no new details revealed or anything like that, but Arkane Lyon is cooking away on a game that could impress us by the sounds of its standards. After the last vampire-themed game that came from an Arkane studio got it shut down, there's bound to be some anxiety mixed with excitement for Marvel's Blade, but we're still a fair ways off getting a significant look at it by the sounds of things. Maybe next summer, eh?