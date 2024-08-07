Arkane founder and current CEO of Wolfeye Studios to showcase new title in the coming days "will make fans of Prey and Dishonored happy"

HQ

For over 18 years, Raphael Colantonio was at the helm of Arkane as both CEO and creative director on their games, until 2017 when he decided to take a different path and form a new studio two years later, WolfEye. His first title, Weird West, was received somewhat timidly, but now he's ready to unveil his current project.

As published in a post on X, Raphael Colantonio will reveal the game in the next few days (and remember, Gamescom is just around the corner). It will be a first-person title "that will make fans of Prey and Dishonored happy". We're looking forward to what's coming soon. As previewed a few months ago (thanks, VGC), the new game will be a retro sci-fi aesthetic first-person RPG.

We'll keep an eye out for any news on this interesting project from one of the authors whose vision revolutionised the genre for years.