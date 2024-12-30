Ark: Survival Evolved's mobile version attracts more than 1 million players in 24 hours

HQ

Ark: Survival Evolved is one of those paradoxical games, where despite people saying they don't like it, and even when they do, they just can't get enough, spending hundreds if not thousands of hours taming dinosaurs, building bases, and making the most horrific-looking characters to spawn in a video game world.

Now, that experience has been brought to mobile via Ark: Ultimate Mobile Edition. Developed by Snail Games, with support from Studio Wildcard, Ark: Ultimate Mobile Edition aims to be more than just a cheap port, as it gives you multiplayer access, dinosaur fights, and the deep base building that you get in the original too.

As per PCGamesN, the mobile Ark has brought in more than a million players in its first 24 hours, having launched this past weekend. It's free-to-play, but as you might expect, that comes with the caveat of in-app purchases, alongside a subscription model that entices players with monthly rewards. This has led to some negative reviews, but players are still flocking to Ark: Ultimate Mobile Edition.