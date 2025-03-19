Ark: Survival Evolved unveils next expansion at GDC... with a fully AI-created trailer

HQ

We have to accept, regardless of how we feel about it, that artificial intelligence has already entered the creative process in film, music and, of course, video games. Steam recently implemented a new policy for publishing games on its platform in which any game that has made use of artificial intelligence in any way at any stage of its production must put a warning on the game's purchase page. And this doesn't just affect indies with tight budgets: we're talking about giants like Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, which have had to add the text. It doesn't matter if the usage is barely noticeable, it must appear. And that's why we imagine that, looking at the trailer below, Wildcard will have to add the subtitle to Ark: Survival Evolved. At least, if the video reflects the final work.

The studio showed off Ark: Survival Evolved's upcoming expansion, called Aquatica, with a trailer at GDC. It will explore underwater environments, with new creatures and materials to explore, hunt and research. So far so good, but it's not hard to see that the entire trailer, from the narration to the sound to the visuals, was created using generative AI.

This has provoked a unanimous rejection from users on social networks, forums and even on the Steam game page's own Steam Meeting Point. Players simply can't believe the decision to present the game's upcoming content in this way, and there is no shortage of suspicions that much of this supposed (paid) content will have been created by AI, and will be paid for.

What do you think of Ark: Survival Evolved's new content, and how do you think this sets a precedent for future game development?