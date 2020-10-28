ARK: Survival Evolved is now enhanced for Xbox Series X

You're watching Advertisements

Xbox Series X is still 13 days away from launch, but this does not prevent Studio Wildcard from enhancing its immensely popular game Ark: Survival Evolved for the new console today. It has released a video that demonstrates what it has added to the game and also provided a list of all the changes, which you can find below the video.

To sum it up, we can look forward to settings higher than the PC version 4K output, 60 frames per second, and of course, way faster loading times. Don't forget that the Explorer's Edition of Ark: Survival Evolved is coming for Xbox Game Pass on November 17, something we previously reported about this week.

You're watching Advertisements