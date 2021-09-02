English
ARK: Survival Evolved

ARK: Survival Evolved has now launched on Google Stadia

It also supports cross-play with players on PC.

ARK: Survival Evolved has now landed on Google Stadia four years after its 1.0 version release. On the platform, the survival title supports cross-play with players on PC, and all previous DLC including the latest expansion Genesis: Part 2 is present here. If you are a Stadia Pro subscriber then you'll be able to grab this one for absolutely free.

In our initial review of ARK: Survival Evolved, we said: "ARK: Survival Evolved is a solid survival experience and one of the better options available, on consoles at the very least."

Will you be picking up ARK on Google Stadia?

