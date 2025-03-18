Ark: Survival Ascended's first expansion features cutscenes from Jujutsu Kaisen studio

HQ

The first expansion for the Unreal Engine 5 remake of Ark: Survival Evolved has been revealed. Ark: Survival Ascended's Lost Colony expansion arrives this November, and we've got a snazzy new teaser trailer to go along with the reveal.

The trailer mostly consists of a cutscene from the anime studio MAPPA, best known for its work on Jujutsu Kaisen and Attack on Titan. Apparently, MAPPA's work will be found throughout the expansion in cutscenes.

Michelle Yeoh is back as Mei-Yin Li and Madeleine Madden will play Helena Walker. Apparently, Lost Colony will connect the worlds of Ark and Ark 2, finally giving us some more details about the sequel announced back in 2020.

Vin Diesel appeared in the first trailer for Ark 2, and it is through his in-game daughter Meeko that we'll see the connection between Lost Colony and the sequel. Check out the teaser trailer below: