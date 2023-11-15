Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Ark: Survival Ascended

Ark: Survival Ascended will still be coming to Xbox Series consoles

After being delayed and missing its planned release date yesterday.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Studio Wildcard seems to be having a nightmare bringing Ark: Survival Ascended to consoles, because recently the developer announced that the game would be late on PS5 and instead debuting at the end of November, and now the Xbox Series version has also missed its planned release date.

Thankfully, there is a light at the end of the tunnel for this one, as the developer has noted that the game will still be launching on Xbox later this week, and that it was only delayed due to it taking longer than expected to pass through the console certification process.

There is no firm timeline on when Ark: Survival Ascended will come to Xbox Series consoles (and Windows users for that matter), but the hope is for "later this week".

Ark: Survival Ascended

Related texts



Loading next content