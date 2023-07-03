Ark: Survival Ascended has been delayed to October

HQ

Studio Wildcard has announced that Ark: Survival Ascended, the remaster of Ark: Survival Evolved, will no longer be launching on PC, PS5, or Xbox Series consoles in August. As part of a blog post, the developer has announced that the title will now be coming in October, as it needs extra time to deliver the "fully-cross-platform-moddable game ecosystem" it promised.

Specifically, Studio Wildcard states: "We've found it challenging working with Unreal Engine 5.2, but at the same time, it is incredibly exciting. We're discovering new ways each day to push the technology to the next level; combined with the work needed to support a fully cross-platform-moddable game ecosystem on consoles and PC, it's clear that we'll need a bit more time."

To add to this, The Island and the Scorched Earth releases will now be separated, as it "wouldn't be feasible" to do both to a "standard we're happy with" at the same time. With this being the case, we can expect Scorched Earth in December, Ragnarok and Aberration in Q1 2024, and then more maps afterwards.

For those wondering when we'll finally get to see some gameplay for Ark: Survival Ascended, Studio Wildcard states that this will be coming "close to the launch", and as for when the title will fully launch, i.e. not as an Early Access project, that will be set for late 2024, when all content has been remastered.

The good news is that when the game does launch next year, it will now be cheaper, and will retail for $39.99 instead of $44.99, with it remaining at the latter price when it debuts in Early Access.