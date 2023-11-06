Ark: Survival Ascended arrives on November 14... but not on PlayStation 5

HQ

Studio Wildcard finally feels ready to clear the air and announce the release date for Ark: Survival Ascended. The title, an in-depth remastering of Ark: Survival Evolved, will arrive on PC and Xbox Series on November 14. And yes, if you're wondering where that leaves the PS5 version, we've got some bad news, though it's not serious.

The PlayStation 5 version of Ark: Survival Ascended is slightly delayed "until the end of November", although no exact date has been specified. According to the post on the game's official blog, "we hope to have a more precise date to share with you soon, as we are finalizing the details with Sony, but it is scheduled for late November. We know it's not ideal, but we're optimistic and hope to be able to give you a date very soon."

To make up for the wait, Wildcard has revealed the contents of this edition when it is released:



Cross-platform with Steam and Xbox will be enabled Day One



We'll be onlining another new set of Official Servers for the respective game modes (PVP, PVE, and Small Tribes). These servers will be running with even higher boosted rates for a period of time to allow players starting on them to catch up. Our hope is to synchronize the rates by mid-December.



We'll also be onlining an additional set of console-specific servers with higher rates that will get synchronized by mid-December.



It is good to know that even if it is delayed by a week or two, the game will be ready to unite all players in the same game, regardless of the platform they use.