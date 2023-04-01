Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Ark II

Ark II delayed to late 2024

Another one of Xbox' "coming within 12 months" games bites the dust.

We've barely heard anything about Ark II since it was announced at the Game Awards 2020, so it wasn't especially surprising when the game was delayed to the first half of 2023 in last year's Xbox and Bethesda Showcase by stating it would be one of the games launching within 12 months. Well, Vin Diesel and crew are now following in the footsteps of Starfield, Forza Motorsport, Hollow Knight: Silksong and the like.

Studio Wildcard confirms it has delayed Ark II to the end of 2024. In fact, we won't even get to see it this year, as the developers say they're saving gameplay, screenshots and such to next year while they focus on taking full advantage of Unreal Engine 5 and "push boundaries" with Ark II.

Ark II

