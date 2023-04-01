Ark II delayed to late 2024

HQ

We've barely heard anything about Ark II since it was announced at the Game Awards 2020, so it wasn't especially surprising when the game was delayed to the first half of 2023 in last year's Xbox and Bethesda Showcase by stating it would be one of the games launching within 12 months. Well, Vin Diesel and crew are now following in the footsteps of Starfield, Forza Motorsport, Hollow Knight: Silksong and the like.

Studio Wildcard confirms it has delayed Ark II to the end of 2024. In fact, we won't even get to see it this year, as the developers say they're saving gameplay, screenshots and such to next year while they focus on taking full advantage of Unreal Engine 5 and "push boundaries" with Ark II.