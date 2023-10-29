Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Arizona Sunshine 2

Arizona Sunshine 2 releases December 7 on PSVR 2, Meta Quest, and Steam VR

Developer Vertigo Games has also released a new gameplay trailer.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

Developer Vertigo Games has revealed that VR zombie shooter Arizona Sunshine 2 will release on December 7 on PSVR 2, Meta Quest, and Steam VR.

To accompany the release date announcement, a new gameplay trailer has been released, and it showcases some pretty hilarious ways in which you can take out zombies. In one scene, the player is shown hitting a zombie over the head with a frying pan, and in another, the player sticks a grenade in a zombie's mouth before watching it explode.

Pre-orders for the game are open now. You can check out the new gameplay trailer below:

HQ

Related texts



Loading next content