Arizona Sunshine 2 releases December 7 on PSVR 2, Meta Quest, and Steam VR

Developer Vertigo Games has revealed that VR zombie shooter Arizona Sunshine 2 will release on December 7 on PSVR 2, Meta Quest, and Steam VR.

To accompany the release date announcement, a new gameplay trailer has been released, and it showcases some pretty hilarious ways in which you can take out zombies. In one scene, the player is shown hitting a zombie over the head with a frying pan, and in another, the player sticks a grenade in a zombie's mouth before watching it explode.

Pre-orders for the game are open now. You can check out the new gameplay trailer below: