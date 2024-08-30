Ariel is electrifying the Nomad

HQ

Even the petrolheads over at Ariel can't escape the electric movement. Ariel has announced that in the future it will be moving away from combustion engine power-only and exploring electric motors and power for an upcoming E-Nomad model.

This won't be the only mad move for the brand as the E-Nomad will even feature... wait for it... a roof! We're not sold on it just yet as the first glimpse at this concept car does look a little unusual and like it has been squished under the weight of the roof.

Back to the EV motor, Ariel Club reports that it will be a 281 bhp motor that can kick out 490 Nm of torque to power the lightweight 896 kg frame to 60 mph from stationary in 3.4 seconds. So, needless to say, it's going to be quite fast. As for the range, it's a measly 150 miles...

There's no word on when (or even if) this car will be put into full production, but no doubt we'll hear more about this in the near future.

