Ariana Greenblatt is Tiny Tina in the Borderlands movie

I don't know about you, but it almost feels like we've gotten news about actors in Eli Roth's Borderlands movie every week in 2021. Still, it's actually been three weeks since we learned that Jack Black will be Claptrap, so it's time to fill another important role.

Lionsgate and Gearbox have announced that Ariana Greenblatt will be Tiny Tina in the Borderlands movie. While some of you might not know the talented thirteen-year-old by name, most of you have definitely seen her. I say this because she's the young Gamora in Avengers: Infinity Ward, as well as Minnow i Love and Monsters.

If you haven't kept up the last few weeks, we know that Cate Blanchett will be Lilith, Kevin Hart will be Roland, Jamie Lee Curtis will be Dr. Tannis and Jack Black will as previously mentioned be Claptrap. Now we'll just have to wait and see if someone gets cast as Handsome Jack, Mad Moxxi, Scooter or other beloved characters from the franchise.