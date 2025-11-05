Ariana Greenblatt and Justice Smith reveal the superheroes they'd like to play in the DC Universe

HQ

With the DC Universe still very much an infant, there is a lot of speculation about who will be playing which character in the wider world. So far, only a handful of major figures have been cast, with plenty others still up in the air, but in regards to two famous heroes, Now You See Me: Now You Don't co-stars Ariana Greenblatt and Justice Smith are throwing their names in the ring.

Speaking with ComicBookMovie.com, Greenblatt and Smith were asked about their dream DCU castings, to which the former mentioned a certain feline heroine and the latter also mentioned a character with connections to animals.

"I would love to play Catwoman. I would love to," began Greenblatt, with Smith then adding, "There's a superhero that I've always wanted to be. I always wanted to be Beast Boy from Teen Titans." This led to Greenblatt to then follow-up with "And I'll be Raven."

Seeing the pair reunite to be key figures in the Teen Titans does seem like a particularly fitting affair, although it should be said that Smith is far from a "teen" while Greenblatt will soon move past that age bracket too, so perhaps DC Studios will go a different direction.

Who would you like to see Greenblatt and Smith playing in the DCU?