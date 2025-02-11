Ariana Grande wants movie studios and music labels to support young artists with therapy

HQ

Pop singer and star of Wicked Ariana Grande has spoken out for more support to be given to young stars when they start garnering fame. The singer and actress believes that movie studios and music labels should offer therapy for young artists in their contracts.

Speaking on the WTF with Marc Maron podcast, Grande said that labels "[have seen how fame] can impact people in a negative way... they should be responsible for protecting you from that."

Grande herself broke out as a child star in Nickelodeon's Victorious, and has likely had her own struggles with adjusting to fame. Recently, at the Grammy awards, Chappell Roan also spoke out about young artists and how they should be better supported by their music labels.

While of course there are benefits to becoming famous, we have seen more and more people in music and movies speak about how their mental health has been affected by fame. Do you think offering therapy is a good idea to combat this?

