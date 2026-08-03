Ariana Grande pulls out of musical and will withdraw from the public following "endless, ongoing scrutiny"

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Pop star and actress Ariana Grande has announced plans to withdraw from the public relatively soon, all in response to "endless, ongoing scrutiny", as confirmed by one of her representatives to People.

The withdrawal will happen as soon as September 1, all following the Eternal Sunshine tour coming to a close in London, all since the star is looking to take a "much-deserved break from public-facing work and appearances."

This decision will come at the cost of Grande appearing in a planned musical production happening in London, which she will no longer have a part in. It was expected to open in 2027 at the Barbican in the city, but seemingly the role will now be handed out to another individual.

The full statement from Grande's representative adds: "Ariana will be taking a step back from visibility after she completes the Eternal Sunshine Tour.

"She looks forward to finishing the tour and ending it on a high note, both healthily and happily, and then taking a much-deserved break from public-facing work and appearances, which has led to endless, ongoing public scrutiny. This tour has been a beautiful experience for her. She loves her fans and has loved every minute of this tour so much."

While it isn't explicitly mentioned, Grande is often at the centre of discourse surrounding her physical appearance and health, with this perhaps playing into her decision to step away from the limelight.