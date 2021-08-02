Ariana Grande is set to headline Fornite's latest Rift Tour

It turns out that the leaks were indeed correct, as Epic has announced that pop superstar Ariana Grande will be stepping up to headline Fornite's Rift Tour. This series of concerts is set to be held August 6-8 and it includes five separate shows for fans to attend.

Along with the concert, there is a range of cosmetics that will soon be available in the game inspired by the pop star. These cosmetics are said to be earned through completing in-game quests and an Ariana Grande icon series skin will be purchasable in the Item Store starting on August 4. A teaser for the skin, which can be watched below, shows that it includes a pig backpack with love heart shades that moves its head along with the music.

"Working with Epic and the Fortnite team to bring my music to life inside the game has been so fun and such an honor," says Ariana. "I can't wait to join my fans and see all of your reactions to such an unforgettable, magical journey to new realities."

"Fortnite is a place for the imagination and the impossible. With the Rift Tour, we're bringing a musical journey to life that players can experience, feel, and join alongside their friends," says Phil Rampulla, Head of Brand at Epic Games, "We're so grateful to have an iconic superstar like Ariana Grande and her team join us for a musical experience at metaverse scale, and for players and fans alike to experience the Rift Tour!"

The schedule of live shows can be seen below:

Show 1

Friday, August 6 @ 11PM BST

Show 2

Saturday, August 7 @ 7PM BST

Show 3

Sunday, August 8 @ 5AM BST

Show 4

Sunday, August 8 @ 2PM BST

Show 5

Sunday, August 8 @ 11PM BST