Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater quietly end relationship after almost three years

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Pop star and actress Ariana Grande and actor Ethan Slater have broken up after more than three years of dating. The pair first met on the set of Wicked, where Slater played the munchkin Boq and Grande played the good witch Glinda.

A source told People that the couple's separation was "amicable," and that while they tried to make their busy schedules work, it seemed that it simply wasn't sustainable.

"It's amicable, they gave lots of time and careful consideration and decided to go their separate ways. They are still friends and very supportive of one another. They have been quietly broken up for several months," said the anonymous source.

Grande, 32, is currently working on a new tour, and has an upcoming album releasing on the 31st of July. Slater, 34, wrapped his performances on the off-Broadway play Marcel on the Train, which he co-wrote and starred in. Slater recently starred as Thomas Godolkin in Gen V, and of course reprised his role as Boq in Wicked: For Good.