Ari Aster's Beau is Afraid Gets New Trailer

Beau is Afraid has just dropped a new trailer, giving us an introduction to the strange nightmare comedy coming from Ari Aster and starring Joaquin Phoenix. Running in at around 2 minutes, we don't see too much of the movie, but it's certainly enough to get us interested.

We start with the titular Beau as a young kid or teenager, before quickly transitioning to his older self, who is played by Joaquin Phoenix. We don't know much about Beau, apart from the fact he's excited for a trip to see his mother.

Then, tragedy strikes as early on in the trailer Beau is hit by a car. Waking up with an ankle bracelet on and in a place he does not recognise, Beau realises he's in a waking nightmare.

Some strange and trippy visuals follow as we see some of Beau's journey on the film. The trailer promises a great adventure and at the very least we're going to see Beau take an interesting path. With visuals that set themselves apart from a lot of recent movies, Beau is Afraid might be a viewing experience worth having when it releases in April.