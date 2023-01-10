Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Beau is Afraid

Ari Aster's Beau is Afraid Gets New Trailer

Joaquin Phoenix stars in the strange, intriguing movie.

Beau is Afraid has just dropped a new trailer, giving us an introduction to the strange nightmare comedy coming from Ari Aster and starring Joaquin Phoenix. Running in at around 2 minutes, we don't see too much of the movie, but it's certainly enough to get us interested.

We start with the titular Beau as a young kid or teenager, before quickly transitioning to his older self, who is played by Joaquin Phoenix. We don't know much about Beau, apart from the fact he's excited for a trip to see his mother.

Then, tragedy strikes as early on in the trailer Beau is hit by a car. Waking up with an ankle bracelet on and in a place he does not recognise, Beau realises he's in a waking nightmare.

Some strange and trippy visuals follow as we see some of Beau's journey on the film. The trailer promises a great adventure and at the very least we're going to see Beau take an interesting path. With visuals that set themselves apart from a lot of recent movies, Beau is Afraid might be a viewing experience worth having when it releases in April.

