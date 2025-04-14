English
Ari Aster and Joaquin Phoenix team back up for Eddington

The drama film features a stacked cast and debuts this summer.

Ari Aster has had a pretty strong filmmaking career already, with hits like Hereditary and Midsommar in his portfolio. The director's last flick was a little less well-received, as Beau is Afraid didn't quite leave the same impression among fans, however he is looking to get back on track this summer with Eddington.

This is a drama film that follows a small-town sheriff and a mayor as they come to odds, which leads to a conflict in a town in New Mexico, known as Eddington. The film features a really impressive cast, with the full slate of stars regarded as the following:


  • Joaquin Phoenix

  • Pedro Pascal

  • Luke Grimes

  • Deirdre O'Connell

  • Michael Ward

  • Austin Butler

  • Emma Stone

  • Amelie Hoeferle

  • Clifton Collins Jr.

  • William Belleau

As for when Eddington will debut in cinemas, the movie is slated for a July 18 premiere, and you can see the trailer for the upcoming Ari Aster-directed film below.

