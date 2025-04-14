Ari Aster and Joaquin Phoenix team back up for Eddington

Ari Aster has had a pretty strong filmmaking career already, with hits like Hereditary and Midsommar in his portfolio. The director's last flick was a little less well-received, as Beau is Afraid didn't quite leave the same impression among fans, however he is looking to get back on track this summer with Eddington.

This is a drama film that follows a small-town sheriff and a mayor as they come to odds, which leads to a conflict in a town in New Mexico, known as Eddington. The film features a really impressive cast, with the full slate of stars regarded as the following:



Joaquin Phoenix



Pedro Pascal



Luke Grimes



Deirdre O'Connell



Michael Ward



Austin Butler



Emma Stone



Amelie Hoeferle



Clifton Collins Jr.



William Belleau



As for when Eddington will debut in cinemas, the movie is slated for a July 18 premiere, and you can see the trailer for the upcoming Ari Aster-directed film below.