Argylle is coming to Apple TV+ on 12th April

It has been confirmed that the spy action comedy Argylle is heading to Apple TV+ on 12th April, two months after its disappointing box office run.

Hitting theatres on 2nd February, the film generated $96.1 million at the global box office, which is less than half of its $200 million production budget. It also received pretty mixed reviews, with it currently having a score of 5.7 on IMDb and a rating of 33% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Argylle is perhaps best-known for its ensemble cast, which features Bryce Dallas Howard, Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell, John Cena, Ariana DeBose, Richard E. Grant, Dua Lipa, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O'Hara, Sofia Boutella and Samuel L. Jackson.

