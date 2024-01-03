Argylle director has plans for several more films

HQ

The upcoming spy comedy, Argylle, isn't even out yet but that hasn't stopped director Matthew Vaughn from sharing an insight into his grand plans for extending the film into multiple sequels.

Speaking with Total Film (thanks, GamesRadar), Vaughn has touched on what he has plans for Argylle's future, and that seems to include multiple sequels based on future novels by Bryce Dallas Howard's fictional author in the film, Elly.

Vaughn noted, "Book one is about: how did Argylle become a spy? That will be the next film. And then Argylle 2 is - I don't want to give it all away, but there's the young Argylle, and that becomes Henry, because Henry loves the idea of doing a proper Argylle movie as well."

Henry Cavill then touched on this a little further by stating that he would be interested in returning to the role of Agent Argylle in the future.

"I mean, it depends on where we go with it, really, as with anything. I have a great relationship with Matthew, so that would be the hard part out of the way. The next bit is just building a story. As long as the story is good, and the character has a place to go, and it fits in with everything else that I'm trying to build and do, then great."

It seems like Howard is also on board to continue the spy comedy series too, but sequels will of course predominantly depend on the upcoming film succeeding in cinemas first. If you haven't already, you can find the trailer for Argylle below, ahead of its premiere on February 2, 2024.