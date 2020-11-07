Argos recruits team of 'ex-boxers' to deliver first next-gen Xbox Series Xs

You're watching Advertisements

UK retail chain, Argos has recruited a team of ex-boxers, to deliver the first Xbox Series X consoles at 12:01am on launch day. Led by none other than British boxing legend Chris Eubank, the Xbox boxing delivery team will beat the postal services to the punch.

Set to deliver three Xbox Series X consoles, the lucky recipients will be determined through a 'knockout' competition, which originally started a few days ago. The competition launched after a video involving Eubank went live, seeing the former Boxing World Champion playing on a Series X, when he realised that the most powerful console must be delivered by the 'most powerful' people, i.e. himself.

"As one of the fastest and most powerful boxers in history, it only feels natural to deliver one of these mighty consoles more quickly than anyone else is able to...beating them to the punch, if you will," said Eubank. "This year has been a tough one, and I'm stupendously excited to be teaming up with my fellow ex-boxers to give winners across the nation a truly champion experience!"

Have you entered the competition?