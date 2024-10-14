Argonaut seems interesting in bringing Alien Resurrectionback

HQ

While Aliens movies have been of somewhat mixed quality over the years, the gaming world has actually fared better with several really great titles based on the franchise. One of them is Alien Resurrection from 2000, developed by Argonaut Games and based on the movie of the same name.

One X user wrote that Argonaut should be given the chance to re-release the old classic in a remastered version, complete with various improvements. It turns out that the studio doesn't seem to mind this at all, and replied that the ball is in Disney's court (which now owns the rights to all things Aliens).

So, fingers crossed that Disney sees the post and the proposal can be pushed up the organization until it reaches the right department.

Do you remember Alien Resurrection yourself and how eager would you be to check an enhanced version out?