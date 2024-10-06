Argonaut celebrates Croc's 27th Anniversary

HQ

It's Croctober, and 27 years have passed since the game series featuring the little green crocodile was launched on PlayStation and Sega Saturn.

Spyro, Crash, Klonoa, Rayman, and many others tried their wings in the quest to become PlayStation's official mascot, as did Croc. Now, the game's developer, Argonaut, wants you to celebrate with them and share your memories.

In a post on X, they wrote:

You heard King Rufus folks! In just two days, we're celebrating the 27th anniversary of Croc Legend of the Gobbos, and we want YOU to join the fun! Share your Croc fan art, tattoos, collections, and stories.

Let's not forget that a remake of the first game, Croc: Legend of the Gobbos, is also in the works and, according to rumors, is expected to launch before the end of the year.

Do you have any fun memories of the Croc games?