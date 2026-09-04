Argentinian President Javier Milei issues "need to recover" Falkland Islands from the UK

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The tension surrounding the Falkland Islands is picking up steam once again, as in a recent address to the people of Argentina, President Javier Milei announced a slate of sanctions against oil companies operating off the island "under the British occupation" all while sharing a "need to recover" the islands which "are Argentinian".

The address happened over night, with Milei frequently explaining the Falklands are being held "under British occupation" and that the time has come for the Argentinian people to "stand together" and to "show a united front to the world".

Milei explains there is "no other path" and that there is a need to "act swiftly", according to Sky News. As for the oil sanctions, a decree is being signed to impose sanctions on those operating around the Falklands. This seems to be the main reasoning behind Milei's recent push, as oil fields were recently discovered off the coast of the Falklands, with only two companies looking to tap these fields soon, one being British and the other being Israeli.

As for whether Milei's speech signals an imminent move to invade the Falklands remains to be seen, but it does certainly seem somewhat driven by the recent push to secure greater oil resources, an effort US President Donald Trump seems to have ignited globally.