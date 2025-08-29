Argentinian President flees rally after stones thrown by protesters

HQ

The latest news on Argentina . President Javier Milei was forced to leave a campaign rally in a Buenos Aires suburb after protesters threw stones and other objects at his vehicle, escalating tensions ahead of important upcoming elections.

Presidential spokesperson Manuel Adorni shared a picture on the social media platform X: "They could have killed anyone. They don't care about human life, much less are they going to care about the country. End," he said of the protesters.

Milei, joined by his sister and party members, had been engaging with supporters when the crowd turned hostile, prompting a rapid exit, and highlighting growing public frustration with his administration amid corruption allegations and controversial economic measures.

Milei used the moment to frame the choice in stark political terms, rallying supporters against the left. Observers see the clashes as a reflection of the challenges he faces in securing backing for elections later this year. As always, stay tuned for further updates.